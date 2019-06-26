Heather Findlay premieres video for brand new single Here's To You with Prog

Heather Findlay has exclusively premiered her new video for her single Here's To You with Prog. You can watch the whole video below.

Here's To You is released on July 5 through Black Sand Records. The song is taken from Findlay's forthcoming new solo album Wild White Horses, which has seen her collaborating with Thunder guitarist Luke Morley, who co-wrote Here's To You and produced the album. The song is a tribute to Findlay's former Mostly Autumn band mate Liam Davison, who sadly passed away in 2017.

"Losing Liam sent shockwaves through us all," Findlay tells Prog. "He was a great guy. Always full of fun; quick to diffuse any disharmony amongst any of us; happiest cooking for others, playing his guitar and living life to the full. I'll never forget his playful leprechaun leap and heel click whenever you'd find him walking ahead of you! Luke happened to be in town for a writing session on Liam's 50th birthday, a few days after his passing, so we went to meet with Bryan, Livvy and some other friends that evening. It was surreal, and very sad, but I also found myself remembering all the laughs we'd had over the years and wanting to make this song about celebrating his time with us."

Here's To You can be pre-orderd here.