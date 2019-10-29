Heather Findlay announces full band tour for 2020

Heather Findlay has announced live plans for her new band for 2020 as well as a one-off Christmas show in York. This will be Findlay's first concerted touring endeavour since she released her new solo album Wild White Horses earlier this year.

“I am so happy to be hitting the road really soon with such a great team," Findlay tells Prog. "My band mates and I have all been working behind the scenes on turning the album into a beautiful live experience and I’m now super excited to hear everyone in one room bringing the whole thing to life!”

Joining her in the touring band are guitarist's Martin Ledger and Simon Snaize, bassist Stu Fletcher, former The Union drummer Dave McCluskey, keyboard and vocalist Emily Lynn and Adriana Thomas on back vocals and percussion.

Ahead of the January tour dates Findlay will play a full band Christmas show at York's National Centre For Early Music on December 20. Support comes from Annie Donaghy.

In January, Findlay and band will play:

Nottingham Rescue Rooms - January 9

London The Garage - 10

Bristol Thekla - 11

Newcastle Riverside - 15

Glasgow Oran Mor - 16

Bilston Robin 2 - 22

For all tickets and further info check out Findlay's website.