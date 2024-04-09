In case you missed it, Heart played Total Eclipse Of The Heart on a New York rooftop with Jimmy Fallon during the actual total eclipse

With a total solar eclipse sweeping across North America this week, chatshow hosts across the nation competed to see who could pay the most outlandish tribute to the event, and The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon came out on top.

To mark the eclipse – the first over the United States since August 2017 – Fallon and his team of crack writers engaged rock legends Heart to perform Bonnie Tyler's classic hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart during the actual eclipse, turning Jim Steinman's original song of vampire love into something that referenced both the event (the total eclipse) and the performers themselves, Heart. And, if that wasn't literal enough, Fallon sang the "turn around" part of the lyric while actually turning around.

"We have a special show tonight," said Fallon, by way of introduction. "Heart is our musical guest, and today is obviously the solar eclipse. So we thought, we have to do what we have to do. We have to sing Total Eclipse of the Heart with Heart, while watching the solar eclipse. Let's do this."

After this groundbreaking performance – which took place on the roof of the Rockerfeller Plaza in New York – Heart left the roof of the building and performed their classic 1977 hit Barracuda in the studio. Both clips can be watched below.

In January, Heart revealed their tour schedule for 2024, with shows lined up across North America, the UK and Europe.

The group's Royal Flush tour will launch on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, and run through to September 22 in Morrison, Colorado. In the midst of the US run, on which they'll be joined by Cheap Trick, Ann and Nancy Wilson's band will travel to Europe and the UK for summer shows, playing a series of festival dates alongside their first arena gigs on the continent in eight years. The second run of US dates includes a trio of stadium shows with Def Leppard and Journey. Squeeze will play support at the UK shows.

Full dates below - tickets are on sale now.

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2024

Apr 20: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 22: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 25: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 26: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

May 01: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 03: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

May 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

May 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

May 10: Atlanta State Farm Arena GA

May 11: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

May 13: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

May 15: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

May 17: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

May 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 21: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

May 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

May 24: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live, NJ

Jun 20: Antwerp Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium^

Jun 22: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Jun 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway^

Jun 30: Clisson Hellfest, France^

Jul 01: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 09: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 11: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rock Hall, Luxembourg

Jul 12: Weert Bospop Festival, Netherlands^

^ = festival show