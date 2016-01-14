Headspace stream Your Life Will Change

Headspace have released a stream of their track Your Life Will Change.

It’s lifted from their All That You Fear Is Gone album, out on February 26 via InsideOut.

The album sees Threshold frontman Damian Wilson and Ozzy Osbourne keyboardist Adam Wakeman reunite for the follow-up to 2012’s I Am Anonymous. They’re joined on the record by guitarist Pete Rinaldi, bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Adam Falkner.

Wilson says of the track: “We have a natural need to better ourselves, our situation and future. This is part of the human survival instinct and is encouraged and fed by the world we live in.

“Despite being aware that the real value is in the here and now, we find ourselves brushed along. But is it truly possible to opt out from this merry go round?”

He continues: “Your Life Will Change references past civilisations to modern entertainment. We are distracted and controlled by a society. But what happens if we really break away from the group and ignore the ideal we’re being sold? Will we become gods or fallen angels?”

Headspace will play this year’s Cropredy Convention, near Banbury, on the weekend of August 11-13.

All That You Fear Is Gone tracklist