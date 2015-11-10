Headspace confirm album no.2

Headspace have confirmed that they’ll release their second album on February 26, 2016.

All That You Fear Is Gone sees Threshold frontman Damian Wilson and Ozzy Osbourne keyboardist Adam Wakeman reunite for the follow-up to 2012’s I Am Anonymous.

The pair are joined by guitarist Pete Rinaldi and bassist Lee Pomeroy, who’s known for his work with artists including It Bites, Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett. New drummer Adam Falkner has also been confirmed in the lineup.

Wilson says: “The conforming individual represented in the first album that breaks away, is reflected in All That You Fear Is Gone. Free thinking, fighting against natural grouping, what appears as destructive rebellion is in fact evolution. Written to make the listener think, whilst capturing the ear with complexity and simplicity combined.

“Embarking on the second Headspace album I personally had a clear vision, but by the time each band member had thrown in their piece, I thought we had produced an album that was unlistenable to.”

He continues: “As it progressed, the rough edges and corners seemed to settle like a good lasagne. Everyone has their own tastes, but I know this is a bloody good lasagne.”

Further details will be released in due course.