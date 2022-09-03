Jack Hues shares epic live version of Beck's Nobody's Fault But My Own

Jack Hues has shared an epic 22-minute live take of Beck's Nobody's Fault But My Own, which you can listen to below. The track was originally recorded by Hues and his fusion outfit The Quartet and members of Canterbury proggers Syd Arthur in 2912 and released in 2019.

The track is taken from a new double live album, Epigonal Quark, which will be released on November 19. The album was recorded on a 2019 tour to promote the release of Nobody's Fault But My Own, which also saw Hues and his band, which featured members of Syd Arthur, performing live renditions of music by Soft Machine, Robert Wyatt, Talk Talk, Radiohead and more.

"We recorded Nobody’s Fault... in an old, converted garage in Harbledown near Canterbury. Miles and Teo Macero were the inspiration, splicing sections from takes where the tape kept rolling, recording everything. Rationalise it later. And lots of people got it, prog-heads and jazz-heads," says Hues.

“Nobody’s Fault... is 95% improvised. My guitar solo - I have no idea how I played it and I certainly couldn’t play it again the same way. Improvisation is reaction, reaction to what the band is playing, the atmosphere in the room, what you just played, what that suggests, the split-second reaction to the nuance of this note, that tone, you exist in that split second reacting to impulses beyond your rational mind - submerged in the moment-by-moment relationships of you, the one, to the whole.

“Myrrhman and Sea Song follow the song structures but expand them, push outwards, fall inwards. Improvisation is like The Big Bang - all those years of practicing, playing, sounding, learning, exploring, absorbing exist in an infinitely compressed moment that then releases, explodes, realises itself - on a good night."

Epigonal Quark will be available to pre-order from Hues' Bandcamp page shortly.