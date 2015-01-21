Hawkwind detail Space Ritual revisit

Hawkwind have announced plans to release Space Ritual Live on double album and DVD next month.

The band revisited their 1973 album Space Ritual Alive last year at a benefit concert for animal rights groups at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

They played the album in full and now the deluxe edition featuring 2CD and 2DVD will launch on February 23 via Gonzo Multimedia. The standard DVD/CD and double CD editions will be released on March 23.

Pre-orders are now being taken, and those using flyers given out at the gig to purchase the album will automatically receive the deluxe edition.

Last year, Hawkwind hired actor Brian Blessed for a new version of Sonic Attack which was released in September via Cherry Red

Space Ritual Live tracklist

CD1

Seasons 2. Steppenwolf 3. Utopia 4. Opa Loka 5. Spiral Galaxy 6. Reefer Madness 7. Sentinel 8. Spirit Of The Age

CD2