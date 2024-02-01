Hawkwind detail new studio album Stories From Time And Space

Space rock legends Hawkwind have detailed their upcoming studio album Stories From Time And Space which will be released through Cherry Red Records on April 5.

The band let slip the new album title back in November when they announced some live dates for April, which have now been expanded, and you can view the dates below. The band have shared the new album artwork and full tracklisiting for Stories From Time And Space (also on view below).

Stories From Time And Space has been recorfded by the current Hawkwing line-up: Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim "Thighpaulsandra" Lewis and has been mastered at London's famous Abbey Road Studios.

Stories From Time And Space will be available on CD, double vinyl and download.

Hawkwind 2024 live dates:

Apr 3: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 4: Manchester Academy

Apr 5: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Apr 6: Edinburgh O2 Academy

Apr 7: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 8: Belfast Mandela Hall

Jun 15: Durham Northern Kin Festival

Aug 16: Bath. Forum

Aug 17: Kent. A New Day Festival

Pre-order Stories From Time And Space.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind: Stories From Time And Space

1. Our Lives Can’t Last Forever

2. The Starship (One Love One Life)

3. What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here

4. The Tracker

5. Eternal Light

6. Till I Found You

7. Underwater City

8. The Night Sky

9. Traveller of Time & Space

10. Re-generate

11. The Black Sea

12. Frozen In Time

13. Stargazers