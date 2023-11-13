Hawkwind reveal title of new album Stories From Time And Space

Space rock legends Hawkwind have announced a run of tour dates for next April, at the same time revealing the title of their next studio album, Stories From Time And Space, which will be released in April next year.

In a social media post earlier today the band revealed, "Hello Folks! To coincide with our 36th studio album, Stories From Time And Space, due for release in April 2024, we are happy to announce a few spring tour dates…"

There's been no official word from the band's record label with any further details of the new album, but the band have announced four live dates for April thus far.

Hawkwind's Stories From Time And Space tour dates:

Apr 4: Manchester Academy

Apr 5: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Apr 6: Edinburgh O2 Academy

Apr 7: Glasgow O2 Academy

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Frioday November 17, with O2 priority sale at 10am on Wednesday November 15.

