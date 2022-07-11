Hawkwind announce new double live album

By ( ) published

Space rockers Hawkwind will release We Are Looking In On You in September

Hawkwind
(Image credit: Marianne Harris)

Hawkwind have announced that they will release a new live double album, We Are Looking In On You, through Cherry Red Records on September 2.

The new album was recorded on the band's most recent tour in support of last year's Somnia album, featuring a line-up of Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim 'Thighpaulsandra' Lewis.

The set-lists on the tour featured a mix of material from the band's new album, Hawkwind classics such as Space Is Deep, Hurry On Sundown, Spirit Of The Age and Levitation and rarer tracks such as Uncle Sam’s On Mars from 1979’s PXR5 and Right To Decide from 1992's Electric Teepee.

We Are Looking In On You will initially be available as a 2CD set with vinyl to follow later in the year. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order We Are Looking In On You.

Hawkwind

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind: 

DISC ONE
1 Magnu
2 Cave Of Phantom Dreams
3 Unsomnia
4 Uncle Sam’s On Mars
5 Usb1
6 Spirit Of The Age
7 It’s Only A Dream
8 Peace
9 Right To Decide

DISC TWO
1 Levitation
2 Brainstorm
3 Neurons
4 In The Beginning
5 Hurry On Sundown
6 Born To Go
7 Star Explorer
8 Space Is Deep
9 It’s Not Unusual
10 The Watcher

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.