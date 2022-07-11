Hawkwind announce new double live album

Hawkwind have announced that they will release a new live double album, We Are Looking In On You, through Cherry Red Records on September 2.

The new album was recorded on the band's most recent tour in support of last year's Somnia album, featuring a line-up of Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim 'Thighpaulsandra' Lewis.

The set-lists on the tour featured a mix of material from the band's new album, Hawkwind classics such as Space Is Deep, Hurry On Sundown, Spirit Of The Age and Levitation and rarer tracks such as Uncle Sam’s On Mars from 1979’s PXR5 and Right To Decide from 1992's Electric Teepee.

We Are Looking In On You will initially be available as a 2CD set with vinyl to follow later in the year. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind:

DISC ONE

1 Magnu

2 Cave Of Phantom Dreams

3 Unsomnia

4 Uncle Sam’s On Mars

5 Usb1

6 Spirit Of The Age

7 It’s Only A Dream

8 Peace

9 Right To Decide

DISC TWO

1 Levitation

2 Brainstorm

3 Neurons

4 In The Beginning

5 Hurry On Sundown

6 Born To Go

7 Star Explorer

8 Space Is Deep

9 It’s Not Unusual

10 The Watcher