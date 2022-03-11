Hawklords announce UK live dates for March and April

Hawklords have announced a run of live dates for March and April in support of their most recent album, Time, which was released through their own Hawklords label last August.

"It's as if time has stood still for many during the Covid pandemic and now, finally, we get to go back to the boards to tour a new album and a new line-up," says guitarist and vocalist Jerry Richards. "We can't wait to do these shows. If you can make time for Hawklords, then we certainly have 'time' for you. See you 'out there'."

Richards is joined by former Hawkwind bassist and vocalist Mr Dibs, Hawlords veteran Dave Pearce on drums, and Chris Purdon playing oscillators and audio generators.

Hawklords Time Tour 2022:

Mar 31: Stoke on Trent Eleven

Apr 1: Nottingham The Old Cold Store

Apr 2: O2 Sheffield - HRH Prog

Apr 3 Hull The Adelphi

Apr 6: Newcastle Trillians

Apr 7: Blackpool - The Waterloo

Apr 8 Buckley The Tivoli

Apr 9: Glasgow Hard Rock Cafe

Apr 10: Edinburgh Bannermans

Apr 12 Cambridge The Junction

Apr 13: Norwich Brickmakers

Apr 14: Coventry The Arches Venue

Apr 15: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

Apr 16: Swansea Hanger 18

Apr 17 Worcester Marrs Bar

Apr 19: Southampton The 1865

Apr 20: London 100 Club

Apr 21: Brighton Komedia Studio

Apr 22: Bridgwater The Cobblestones

Apr 23: Hitchin Club 85

Apr 24: Leicester - The Musician

