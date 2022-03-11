Hawklords announce UK live dates for March and April

By ( ) published

Hawklords tour to support latest album Tie, which was released last year

Hawklords
(Image credit: Press)

Hawklords have announced a run of live dates for March and April in support of their most recent album, Time, which was released through their own Hawklords label last August.

"It's as if time has stood still for many during the Covid pandemic and now, finally, we get to go back to the boards to tour a new album and a new line-up," says guitarist and vocalist Jerry Richards. "We can't wait to do these shows. If you can make time for Hawklords, then we certainly have 'time' for you. See you 'out there'."

Richards is joined by former Hawkwind bassist and vocalist Mr Dibs, Hawlords veteran Dave Pearce on drums, and Chris Purdon playing oscillators and audio generators.

Hawklords Time Tour 2022:
Mar 31: Stoke on Trent Eleven
Apr 1: Nottingham The Old Cold Store
Apr 2: O2 Sheffield - HRH Prog
Apr 3 Hull The Adelphi
Apr 6: Newcastle Trillians
Apr 7: Blackpool - The Waterloo
Apr 8 Buckley The Tivoli
Apr 9: Glasgow Hard Rock Cafe
Apr 10: Edinburgh Bannermans
Apr 12 Cambridge The Junction
Apr 13: Norwich Brickmakers
Apr 14: Coventry The Arches Venue
Apr 15: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms
Apr 16: Swansea Hanger 18
Apr 17 Worcester Marrs Bar
Apr 19: Southampton The 1865
Apr 20: London 100 Club
Apr 21: Brighton Komedia Studio
Apr 22: Bridgwater The Cobblestones
Apr 23: Hitchin Club 85
Apr 24: Leicester - The Musician

Get tickets.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Hawklords

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.