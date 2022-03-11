Hawklords announce UK live dates for March and April

Hawklords have announced a run of live dates for March and April in support of their most recent album, Time, which was released through their own Hawklords label last August.
"It's as if time has stood still for many during the Covid pandemic and now, finally, we get to go back to the boards to tour a new album and a new line-up," says guitarist and vocalist Jerry Richards. "We can't wait to do these shows. If you can make time for Hawklords, then we certainly have 'time' for you. See you 'out there'."
Richards is joined by former Hawkwind bassist and vocalist Mr Dibs, Hawlords veteran Dave Pearce on drums, and Chris Purdon playing oscillators and audio generators.
Hawklords Time Tour 2022:
Mar 31: Stoke on Trent Eleven
Apr 1: Nottingham The Old Cold Store
Apr 2: O2 Sheffield - HRH Prog
Apr 3 Hull The Adelphi
Apr 6: Newcastle Trillians
Apr 7: Blackpool - The Waterloo
Apr 8 Buckley The Tivoli
Apr 9: Glasgow Hard Rock Cafe
Apr 10: Edinburgh Bannermans
Apr 12 Cambridge The Junction
Apr 13: Norwich Brickmakers
Apr 14: Coventry The Arches Venue
Apr 15: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms
Apr 16: Swansea Hanger 18
Apr 17 Worcester Marrs Bar
Apr 19: Southampton The 1865
Apr 20: London 100 Club
Apr 21: Brighton Komedia Studio
Apr 22: Bridgwater The Cobblestones
Apr 23: Hitchin Club 85
Apr 24: Leicester - The Musician