Hawklords to release new live album this spring

Hawklords have announced that they’ll release a live album later this spring.

It’s titled Hawklords Alive and it’ll launch on May 29, and was recorded during the band’s set at Chester’s Live Rooms last year during the their Hawklords Generations Tour.

A statement on the release says: “The first official live album release from the Hawklords since the band re-booted in 2008 features 10 mile high Ganja guitar and vocals from Jerry Richards, killer keyboards, twisted sonic FX and sensational vocals from Fred Reeves – AKA Dead Fred – devastating drumming from 'Dangerous' Dave Pearce, blistering bass and barnstorming vocals from Tom Ashurst and intoxicating saxophone, vocals and swazzle from the band's long-time compatriot and God-Father of space-rock, Nik Turner."

The album will feature 74 minutes of music and is described as “an exhilarating live performance with the band exploring new grooves, new spaces and new dimensions of classic Hawklords material, plus a fire-storming version of the song Aerospaceage Inferno by Robert Calvert, the late luminary vocalist, poet and frontman with Hawkwind and Hawklords.”

Hawklords Alive will also feature tracks from the 2019 album Heaven's Gate and include versions of Master Of The Universe and Brainstorm.

Hawklords have also been added to the HRH Prog XI bill, which will take place on April 3 and 4, 2021 at the Academy in Leeds.

Hawklords: Hawklords Alive

1. Crowd Introduction

2. We Are One

3. Aerospaceage Inferno

4. Isle of The Dead

5. Circus Freaks

6. Master of the Universe

7. A State of Life

8. One Way Trip

9. The Joker

10. Flight Path

11. SR-71

12. Brainstorm