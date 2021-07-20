Hawklords to release new album Time in August

Hawklords have announced that they’ll release their latest album, Time, through their own Hawklords label, on August 6.

Time is the band's tenth release, and is described by the band as "observations of life, seen through the prism of Time." You can see British graphic designer, Martin Robert Cook's artwork below.

Recorded under lockdown conditions between November 2020 and May 2021, Time features new songs such as Speed Of Sound a tribute to the aeronauts of the halcyon days of the Supersonic Age of the late 1940s, to the ear-worm pop of Turn You On and the bone-crushing power of the dystopian To The New Age, a song that would sit well on any Stooges album, Time is a "sci-fi fantasy trip down a rabbit hole full of surprises and instant hook-lines".

The current Hawklords line-up features Tom Ashurst, Dave Pearce, 'Dead' Fred Reeves and Jerry Richards, with a guest appearance on Take Off Your Mask from long-time Hawklords stalwart and former Hawkwind bassist Adrian Shaw, plus the astounding saxophone and transcendental flute of Chris 'Beebe' Aldridge (Rudimental and Ben E King) threaded throughout the album.

Pre-order Time.