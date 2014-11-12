Foo Fighters list UK tour dates

The Foo Fighters have confirmed five stadium shows in the UK next summer.

They’ll play Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light, Manchester’s Emirates Stadium, London’s Wembley Stadium and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in May and June.

Iggy Pop and Royal Blood will support at their two shows in London, while Royal Blood will also appear in Edinburgh.

Dave Grohl and co are touring in support of latest album Sonic Highways. Its eight songs were recorded in different US cities, with a documentary film accompanying each – a feat mainman Dave Grohl says he’ll never repeat.

The shows follow their headline appearance at London’s Invictus Games, along with three low-key secret club dates announced at short notice.

UK tour tickets go on sale at 10am on November 21 with a pre-sale two days earlier.

Meanwhile, the band’s mainman has revealed his desire for an Oasis reunion, after the Manchester band led by Liam and Noel Gallagher split five years ago.

Grohl tells XFM: “The whole thing is a shame. We’ve played shows with them where I look at them and think, ‘That’s the greatest rock band I’ve ever seen in my life.’

“They’re fun. They have such a crazy reputation and then you see them at the bar and they show you pictures of their kids. And you’re like, ‘Wow, they’re just normal dudes’, y’know?” To know they’re out there somewhere, but they won’t come together to do the thing that everybody would love so much…”

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium