Have AC/DC just revealed the title of their new album?

AC/DC have never been the most subtle band in the world, but schoolboy caps off to Angus Young’s band, the teaser campaign for the group’s eagerly-anticipated return has been handled rather deftly.

Having reactivated their social media channels yesterday (September 28) by posting a short video of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo being switched on, the Australian rock giants have given a huge hint as to the title of their follow-up to 2014’s Rock Or Bust album, with the launch of a brand new website.

The website URL is included on a poster, featuring that same instantly-identifiable lightning bolt and the words ‘Are you ready SYD PWR UP’, which mysteriously appeared outside Angus Young’s old high school, Ashfield Boys, overnight, as reported by Triple M radio.

This poster has popped up outside Angus Young's old High School. What are AC/DC up to? Triple M Rock A photo posted by @triplemrock on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

While the new website doesn’t feature a host of additional information as yet - attentive eyes will notice that the current AC/DC line-up, rumoured to include long-time members Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd alongside Angus Young and his cousin Stevie Young, is blanked out on the site - AC/DC fans can sign up to a mailing list for forthcoming news.

It’s happening, isn’t it?

While we await further news from the ‘DC camp, why not dip into our archive on the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band for a refresher course on all things Acca Dacca?