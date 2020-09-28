AC/DC signal their comeback with electrifying social media posts

AC/DC have given the first official hints that they’re on their way back.

Following an accidental leak of photographs from what appeared to be a new video shoot on the band’s official website earlier this month – images which were swiftly removed, but not before they’d been grabbed by a Brazilian AC/DC fan site – today (September 28) there has been new activity on the band’s social media pages.

Although there’s no official statement about Angus Young’s band’s return, a less-than-cryptic video has been posted to social media channels, showing the illumination of a neon light in the shape of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo, soundtracked by the unmistakeable hum of guitar amps.

It’s not much, but it’s enough to get us excited.

The recent leaked photographs appear to have confirmed rumours, which first circulated in 2018, about the return of long-serving vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd to the ’DC fold. The band’s frontman since 1980, Johnson exited the band in 2016 after experiencing a loss of hearing, while Rudd was replaced by a returning Chris Slade on the Rock or Bust tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and making threats to kill in 2015.

For those about to rock, we’re here for you.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation show in February, former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider revealed that Brian Johnson told him about the band’s comeback plans.



Snider said: “He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don't wanna say. But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they've been in the studio, they've been recording. The original – I don't say the ‘original’ guys, because a lot of 'em are gone, but I say the ‘classic’ lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can't talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”