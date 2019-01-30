Did Brian Johnson just confirm his return to AC/DC?

In August last year, rumours began to swirl that estranged AC/DC members Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd were back in the band.

The pair were photographed together outside the Vancouver studio where the Aussie giants recorded their last three albums, and were later snapped with AC/DC’s longtime engineer and mixer Mike Fraser.

But there’s been nothing seen or heard since then – but information might now be starting to leak out.

Los Angeles outfit Terrorizer say that they bumped into Johnson at an airport recently when they returned home from their European tour – and, asked if the rumours were true, Johnson replied, “Yes” and said he was “sick of denying it.”

Terrorizer say: “We ran into Brian Johnson from AC/DC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumours of him being on the new AC/DC album.

"He said, 'Yes' and that he is 'sick of denying it'. So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour.”

Johnson was forced to stop touring with AC/DC in 2016 under the threat of permanent deafness, with the band famously bringing in Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their Rock Or Bust world tour.

However, Johnson has since worked with audio experts Asius on a solution to his hearing problems, with Beano taking to the stage following his departure from AC/DC with Muse, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood.