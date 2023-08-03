Haunt The Woods share new single, the "angry proclomation" Now Is Our Time

Cornish alt.prog quartet Haunt The Woods have shared video for their brand new single Now Is Our Time, an "angry proclamation", which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming second album Ubiquity which will be released through Spinefarm Records on September 29.

"Written during the global lockdown, Now Is Our Time is an angered proclamation of the struggle to sustain oneself in this modern world," the band explain. "Forced to sell our lives by the hour in order to survive, without security or peace of mind and without a feasible alternative.



"Now is the time for change, and the only way for change is to come together against the oppressive, archaic system we find ourselves living in."

Ubiquity is the follow up to the band's 20202 debut Opaque, and their first for major label Spinefarm. The band have also released two EPS, The Line and Circle, and supported label mates Crown Lands at their UK debut live show at London's Omeara in May last year.

Pre-order Ubiquity.