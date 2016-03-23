Hatebreed issue Concrete Confessional album teaser

Hatebreed have released a teaser video for their upcoming seventh album.

The Concrete Confessional will be issued on May 13 via Nuclear Blast Records and the teaser clip can be viewed below. It includes snippets of the tracks A.D, Looking Down The Barrel Of Today and The Apex Within.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Divinity Of Purpose is produced by longtime collaborator Zeuss, who has also worked with Rob Zombie and Suicide Silence, and mixed by Lamb Of God and Megadeth engineer Josh Wilbur.

Frontman Jamey Jasta previously described the record as “no glitz, no glam, just pits, all slam.”

Hatebreed The Concrete Confessional tracklist

A.D. Looking Down The Barrel Of Today Seven Enemies In The Walls From Grace We’ve Fallen Us Against Us Something’s Off Remember When Slaughtered In Their Dreams The Apex Within Walking The Knife Dissonance Serve Your Masters

IMPERICON FESTIVAL TOUR

Apr 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Apr 23: Leipzig Agra, Germany

Apr 24: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Apr 25: Oslo BLA, Norway

Apr 26: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 27: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

May 01: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 02: Manchester Academy, UK

May 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 04: Paris Les Docks De Paris, France

May 05: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

May 06: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 07: Munich Zenith, Germany

THE CONCRETE CONFESSIONAL TOUR

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 28: Pryor Creek Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio Rivercity Rockfest, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: So Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT