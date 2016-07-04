Harakiri For The Sky release artistic new video for The Traces We Leave

Austrian post-black metal duo Harakiri For The Sky are releasing their third full-length III: Trauma later this month, and Metal Hammer are exclusively premiering the stylistic, dramatic video for The Traces We Leave. Littered with imagery of decay and oozing black liquid, the Viennan two-piece’s bleak artistic vision is realised.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in very cryptic terms, vocalist J.J. says “The traces we leave are slightly blurred, but still clearly visible. This world shows us, that it’s hard, or maybe impossible to awake from a nightmare, if you are not really sleeping.”

III: Trauma is out July 22, via Art Of Propaganda.