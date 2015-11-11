Hands Like Houses postpone UK winter tour

Hands Like Houses have postponed their winter UK tour until next year.

The Australian rockers were due to play 11 dates, starting in Leeds on November 30. But they’ve pulled the entire run to concentrate on completing their third album, Dissonants. Rescheduled dates will be announced in due course.

The band say: “It’s with a little bit of sadness but mostly a healthy dose of cool, collected optimism, that we will be postponing our UK leg of the Dissonants world tour to the start of 2016.

“This year has been a huge lesson in patience and perseverance as we’ve applied the finishing strokes to our third studio album, the largest lesson of all being that it is more important to get something right than simply to get it done.

“We are exceptionally proud of this album and the work that has gone into it, and we feel that the tour would be incomplete without having these new songs available for you beforehand, to enjoy, and to get excited about experiencing live.”

They add: “These kinds of decisions are always made with great difficulty, but also the calming reassurance that we will be coming back refreshed, re-energised and on the back of releasing our best album yet. Keep warm, stay cool and hold tight – the rescheduled dates will be confirmed very soon and all tickets remain valid as well as VIP purchases. We’ll see you in the spring.”

The shows affected are listed below.

Nov 20: Leeds Key Club

Dec 01: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 02: Glasgow Cathouse

Dec 03: Manchester Sound Control

Dec 04: Liverpool Arts Centre Loft

Dec 05: Nottingham Bodega

Dec 06: Birmingham Temple

Dec 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 09: Bristol Fleece

Dec 10: Southampton Joiners

Dec 11: London Electric Ballroom