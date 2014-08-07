Hammerfest VII announces Stoner stage

After launching the Doom stage on Tuesday, we're now naming bands for the Stoner stage at Hammerfest VII!

Joining the previously announced Stoner stage bands of Hang The Bastard and Sahg are Pist, The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell, 7 Weeks, Sigiriya, Sedulus, Steak, Phase Reverse and In the Hills.

They join an already killer line-up including Kamelot, Candlemass, Raging Speedhorn, Orange Goblin, Devilment and Hell.

Check out the full bill below.

For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 0208 133 4741.