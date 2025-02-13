"My funeral was cancelled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead." Halsey announces 32-city North American tour with Evanescence, The Warning and more among the "ensemble cast" supporting

Halsey has announced an extensive spring/summer North American tour of arenas and amphitheaters.

The New Jersey-born star's For My Last Trick: The Tour trek will launch on May 10 at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, and continue through to July 6, when it winds up back in California, at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland.



In total, the tour will visit 32 cities across the US and Canada, and will include a stop at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 14 with Evanescence in support.



Announcing the tour today, February 13, the genre-straddling 30-year-old singer/songwriter writes, "My funeral was cancelled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead."

Halsey’s For My Last Trick North American tour

May 10: Concord Toyota Pavilion, CA

May 12: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

May 14: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 17: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 18: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

May 19: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

May 21: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

May 22: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

May 24: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 25: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

May 28: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 29: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

May 31: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 01: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 03: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 04: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jun 06: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 07: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 08: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Jun 11: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 13: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 14: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jun 17: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jun 18: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 20: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jun 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 24: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 26: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Jun 28: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 05: Lincoln The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Jul 06: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA



Along with Evanescence, other supporting artists on various dates include The Warning, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, and Magdalena Bay.

Go here to register for the tour pre-sale.

Halsey released her fifth album, The Great Impersonator, in October. The album reached number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and peaked at number 19 in the UK.