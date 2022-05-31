Halestorm's Lzzy Hale serves up new signature Gibson guitar in cooking new video

Gibson have shared details of their latest guitar collaboration with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale by way of a "wholesome" cooking online segment.

Lzzy, Gibson's first ever female brand ambassador, has previously worked with the guitar manufacturers on three different models: the Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer, the Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer Dark, and the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer. Their latest collaboration, the Explorerbird, is a mash-up of the iconic Explorer body and neck, with a Firebird headstock, in a cardinal red finish.

In a 'new' cooking show called Kitchen Explorer… with Lzzy Hale, the singer and guitarist explains how she spends her free time when not fronting the band, before creating her new signature guitar from scratch, using vegetables, spice and a generous glug of booze.

“You know my other job can be pretty hectic and stressful, so any downtime I get, I love to stay creative and cook up something wholesome and yummy in the kitchen,” says Lzzy.

“Today, we’re going to explore something really special and do something no one has ever done with a bird before,” she adds. “I have really specific taste; if you know me, it has to be killer.”

Watch the video below:

Halestorm released their latest album, Back From The Dead, earlier this month.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Lzzy says that their fifth studio effort is their most 'Halestorm' album yet.

"We just said we were going to go big or go home," she explains. "The album is absolutely on 11 performance-wise, technicality-wise, sound-wise. It’s very big, we don’t half-ass anything. Instead of deciding to go left or right or experiment, we were more or less experimenting within our own power and what really makes Halestorm what it is.”

The Pennsylvania four-piece will begin a run of North American dates on June 18. See the band's official website for details.