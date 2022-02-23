Halestorm share striking new music video for The Steeple

Halestorm have shared the official video for their new single, The Steeple, which was released earlier this month.

The track is the second offering lifted from their upcoming album, Back From The Dead, which is scheduled for release on May 6. A video for the previously-released title track was released last August.

The hard rock quartet first premiered the track on February 22 on their YouTube Channel, which also honoured guitarist Joe Hottinger's birthday. Halestorm additionally hosted a live chat with fans to mark the occasion.

Speaking of the upcoming new album, which will serve as the follow-up top 2018's Vicious, frontwoman Lzzy Hale says "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID).

"Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis.

"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

Kicking off on February 27 in Manchester, Halestorm will also be embarking on a run of UK shows, titled An Evening With.... The jaunt will come to an end on March 13 in London, but up until then, the band will be making stops in Southampton, Birmingham, Ireland, Belfast, Glasgow and more.

Of the tour, Lzzy Hale said, “We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us!”

Watch the video below:

Feb 27: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 28: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 03: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 04: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 05: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 07: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 09: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall

Mar 12: Sheffield O2 Academy

Mar 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

Back From The Dead tracklist:

Back From The Dead

Wicked Ways

Strange Girl

Brightside

The Steeple

Terrible Things

My Redemption

Bombshell

I Come First

Psycho Crazy

Raise Your Horns