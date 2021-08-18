Halestorm launch anthemic Back From The Dead single and macabre video

Pennsylvania's finest Halestorm have released a new single and video, Back From The Dead. A typically fierce anthem, Back From The Dead tells a story of recovery and catharsis, and features a macabre video in which band leader Lzzy Hale struggles to escape a hospital gurney.

“Back From the Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” says Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again.

"I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds you of your strength individually and that you are not alone."

Back From The Dead is from Halestorm's as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2018's Vicious, which is due to arrive in 2022.

Halestorm kick off a US tour at the end of this month, before hooking up with Evanescence for a run of co-headline dates in November. They arrive in Europe in February for their intimate "An Evening With..." tour. Full dates below.

Last week, Lzzy Hale appeared on the new single from Slothrust, The Next Curse.

Aug 31: Syracuse New York State Fairgrounds, NY

Sep 01: Lewiston Art Park, NY

Sep 03: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Sep 04: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

Sep 05: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

Sep 08: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, US Cellular Center, NC

Sep 09: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 11: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Sep 12: Mansfield Inkcarceration Festival 2021, OH

Nov 04: Garden City Revolution Concert House & Event Center, ID

Nov 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR*

Nov 07: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 09: San Jose SAP Center at San Jose, CA*

Nov 12: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: The Chelsea, NV*

Nov 13: San Diego San Diego State University: Viejas Arena, CA*

Nov 15: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ*

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Union Event Center (The Union), UT

Nov 20: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX*

Nov 21: Houston The Terminal, TX*

Dec 02: Duluth Infinite Energy Arena, GA*

Dec 05: Saint Louis Saint Louis University: Chaifetz Arena, MO*

Dec 08: Joliet Rialto Square Theatre, IL*

Dec 11: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Dec 12: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Dec 14: Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh: Petersen Events Center, PA*

Dec 15: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 17: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ*

Dec 18: Worcester DCU Center, MA*

Feb 01: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 03: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 09: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Feb 10: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 12: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Feb 13: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 16: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 20: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1 / Razz 2, Spain

Feb 23: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Feb 27: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Feb 28: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Mar 02: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 04: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 05: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Mar 09: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 12: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Mar 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

* = with Evanescence