Halestorm release I Am The Fire Video

Halestorm have released a video for their track I Am The Fire.

It features on their third album Into The Wild Life, out earlier this year via Atlantic Records.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Joe Hottinger told TeamRock: “We have a few really cool transitions on the record and this is one of my favourites. This was another step forward for us in terms of making a record that connects the songs.

“I remember when we came up with the title for this song, we were thinking about all the different things I Am The Fire could mean. I think the lyric that sums up the whole song best is, ‘I am the one that I’ve been waiting for.’ It’s the idea that nobody is holding you back except yourself.”

Halestorm are currently on tour in Canada and will head to Japan, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Europe for further dates stretching into next year.

