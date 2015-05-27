Halestorm plan wild UK evenings in August

Halestorm will play their latest album Into The Wild Life in full at two UK gigs later this year, the band have announced.

The US rockers will play Liverpool’s O2 Academy on August 17 and London’s Koko on August 18 – and they’re planning on having a wild time over the two nights.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale says: “We’ve decided to embark on something we’ve never done before. We are doing A Wild Evening With Halestorm – that means no openers, just us all night long.

“For two nights we will be performing our new album Into The Wild Life, live, in order and in its entirety for your viewing and listening pleasure.

“Then we will do yet another set with all your favourite Halestorm songs, and we’ve even decided to throw in some surprise ‘deep tracks’ for you all. It’s gonna be so much fun. Come own the night with us.”

Earlier this month, Lzzy Hale praised the classic rock scene in Europe, calling it “amazing” and they also played Rock On The Range in front of 20,000 people.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (May 29) at 9am via Livenation and Ticketmaster.

Track-by-track: Halestorm – Into The Wild Life