Halestorm praise ‘amazing’ Euro classic rock scene

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has praised the classic rock scene in Europe, saying it’s “amazing.”

The band recently wrapped up a 10-date UK tour to promote their third album Into The Wild Life. And the singer says it’s encouraging to see the genre alive and well outside of her home in the US.

She tells Albany’s Q103: “It was amazing. It’s weird to go over there and see how much things have grown. There’s such a huge rock fanbase over there – it’s still a lifestyle. There’s still a classic rock genre over there. Seriously, it’s amazing.

“I was talking to a couple of the press agents and they were like, ‘America thinks of classic rock as a past tense.’ There’s new bands that are considered classic rock over there. So it’s a party the whole time.”

Meanwhile, Halestorm have issued a lyric promo of album track Dear Daughter – a song inspired by her and drummer Arejay Hale’s mother.

She previously told RockSverige: “Arejay and I grew up with a very supportive mother. We decided to start a rock band and she said, ‘Yes. Do that. Go for it.’

“We speak to a lot to young girls and a lot of them do have those supportive parents, but a lot of them don’t. So I think this was my way – lyrically, at least – of just passing that on.”

Halestorm are currently on a North American tour with the Pretty Reckless.