Hail The Sun step further into prog territory with new single Domino

Californian quartet Hail The Sun have released a video for their new single Domino. The new single places the band firmly in Coheed & Cambia/The Mars Volta territory than ever before. Domino is taken from the band's upcoming album New Age Filth, which will be released through Rude Records on April 16.

“Reflecting is important," says singer Donovan Malero. "What we might discover in reflection can be a hard pill to swallow. I’m only as big as my weakest character flaw. I’m told that I talk a lot in my sleep, and these are the things I think I say.”

New Age Filth marks the band’s most ambitious material to date, recorded over five weeks with producer Kris Crummett. Following a similar move made by the much-loved Cave In, or the way At The Drive In morphed in to The Mars Volta, Hail The Sun began life as a post-hardcore outfit to a more progressive, experimental and math rock sound on albums such as 2018's Mental Knife.

You can watch the video for Domino in full below.

Pre-order New Age Filth.

