Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Thou and more announced for Roadburn 2019

More bands have been announced for next year's Roadburn festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Leading the announcement are post-hardcore pioneers Cave In, who will be performing on the Saturday of the festival.

“Without question, it’s a high honour of artistic merit to perform at Roadburn," says Cave In vocalist Stephen Brodsky. "Members of Cave In have had the fortune of playing with other bands/projects in years past. Seems only a matter of time that we’d do a proper set at one of the best festivals on the planet devoted to forward-thinking music. We hope you’ll join us for a celebratory sonic lift-off into Roadburn 2019.”

Thou have also been announced as this year's Artist In Residence, following in the footsteps of Earthless and Gnod. The band will be playing four different sets across the festival; a collaborative set, a covers set, an acoustic set, and a Magus era set.

Also included in today's announcement for Roadburn next year are Old Man Gloom, Daughters, Drab Majesty, Ulcerate, Imperial Triumphant, Gold, Wolvennest, Messa, Mord'a'Stigmata and Henrik Palm.

Henrik was hand-picked by this year's curator Tomas Lindberg.

"His name should ring a bell with everybody into anything heavier in our beloved alternative underground scene," says Tomas. "He has been a part of seminal bands such as In Solitude and Ghost, and also more 'off the map' bands such as the groundbreaking Pig Eyes. When I finally got to see him live some time ago, the performance just blew me away. Be sure to not miss out on this. It’s a must see show."

Roadburn takes place in Tilburg, Netherlands, on April 11-14. Tickets go on sale October 14, find out more information on the Roadburn website.