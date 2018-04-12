Haggard Cat release new video for Bad News (Travels Fast)

Noisy two-piece Haggard Cat are premiering their new video for Bad News (Travels Fast) exclusively with Metal Hammer.
Bad News (Travels Fast) is taken from the Haggard Cat's debut album Challenger, which is onsale April 20.
"Bad News (Travels Fast) was one of the first songs we wrote for Challenger," says vocalist and guitarist Matt Reynolds. “It's also one of our live favourites. It's about Chinese whispers and our tendency to fascinate on the negative. Bad news travels fast, rise above it and focus on other things."
Haggard Cat is the new project from former Heck members Matt Reynolds and Tom Marsh.
Challenger is available to pre-order now from Amazon.
Haggard Cat UK tour dates
16 Apr: Rough Trade, Nottingham
18 Apr: Rough Trade, Bristol
25 Apr: The Parish, Huddersfield
26 Apr: The Alma Inn, Bolton
27 Apr: The Crescent, York
28 Apr: Sebright Arms, London
29 Apr: The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
01 May: Le Pub, Newport
02 May: Mother's Ruin, Bristol
03 May: Little Buildings, Newcastle
04 May: Jam Café, Nottingham
05 May: The Bobbin, Lancaster
06 May: Record Junkee, Sheffield
11 May: The White Hart, Corby
12-14 Jul: 2000 Trees Festival
9-12 Aug: Boomtown Fair