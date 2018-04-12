Haggard Cat release new video for Bad News (Travels Fast)

Noisy two-piece Haggard Cat are premiering their new video for Bad News (Travels Fast) exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Bad News (Travels Fast) is taken from the Haggard Cat's debut album Challenger, which is onsale April 20.

"Bad News (Travels Fast) was one of the first songs we wrote for Challenger," says vocalist and guitarist Matt Reynolds. “It's also one of our live favourites. It's about Chinese whispers and our tendency to fascinate on the negative. Bad news travels fast, rise above it and focus on other things."

Haggard Cat is the new project from former Heck members Matt Reynolds and Tom Marsh.

Challenger is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

16 Apr: Rough Trade, Nottingham

18 Apr: Rough Trade, Bristol

25 Apr: The Parish, Huddersfield

26 Apr: The Alma Inn, Bolton

27 Apr: The Crescent, York

28 Apr: Sebright Arms, London

29 Apr: The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

01 May: Le Pub, Newport

02 May: Mother's Ruin, Bristol

03 May: Little Buildings, Newcastle

04 May: Jam Café, Nottingham

05 May: The Bobbin, Lancaster

06 May: Record Junkee, Sheffield

11 May: The White Hart, Corby

12-14 Jul: 2000 Trees Festival

9-12 Aug: Boomtown Fair