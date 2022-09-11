Guranfoe announce second album new album

Young UK prog rock quartet Guranfoe have announced that they will release their second album, Gumbo Gumbo, through the band's bandcamp page on October 28.

The Norwich outfit originally released their debut album Sum Of Erda through Norwegian prog label Apollon in 2019.

"Some of the music on Gumbo Gumbo was written over ten years ago during the beginning of the band, while other sections were written just prior to recording in August 2020," explains drummer Joe Burns. "It is a rebirth of the oldest Guranfoe material, once again pushed to its limits in the studio by featuring guest musicians playing flute, saxophones, percussion and more."

Those guest musicians include Rob Milne on flute and saxophone, Arthur Yann Le Baleur on percussion and Rob Baker on lap steel guitar and voice.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre order Gumbo Gumbo.

(Image credit: Press)

Guranfoe: Gumbo Gumbo

1. Aravalli Wood

2. Et Alias

3. Indigo Moon

4. To The Sun

5. Django