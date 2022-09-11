Guranfoe announce second album new album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

UK prog rock quartet Guranfoe will release Gumbo Gumbo in October

Guranfoe
(Image credit: Press)

Young UK prog rock quartet Guranfoe have announced that they will release their second album, Gumbo Gumbo, through the band's bandcamp page on October 28.

The Norwich outfit originally released their debut album Sum Of Erda through Norwegian prog label Apollon in 2019.

"Some of the music on Gumbo Gumbo was written over ten years ago during the beginning of the band, while other sections were written just prior to recording in August 2020," explains drummer Joe Burns. "It is a rebirth of the oldest Guranfoe material, once again pushed to its limits in the studio by featuring guest musicians playing flute, saxophones, percussion and more."

Those guest musicians include Rob Milne on flute and saxophone, Arthur Yann Le Baleur on percussion and Rob Baker on lap steel guitar and voice.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre order Gumbo Gumbo.

Guranfoe

(Image credit: Press)

Guranfoe: Gumbo Gumbo
1. Aravalli Wood
2. Et Alias
3. Indigo Moon
4. To The Sun
5. Django

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.