Guns N' Roses uploaded three videos this week and we never noticed

Guns N' Roses have quietly uploaded three videos to the internet. While the world's attention was focussed on the previously unreleased video for It's So Easy released via Apple Music, the band were also busy adding videos to their YouTube account.

First up, an "alternate" take on Sweet Child O' Mine, which various commenters correctly identified as being the video that accompanied the radio edit of the song, previously seen on 1998's Welcome To The Videos DVD.

Next up, the rarely-seen video for The Garden, originally released on Use Your Illusion 1. The original clip wasn't shown widely by MTV due to the amount of footage shot in strip clubs, but it also made the Welcome To The Videos collection.

Finally, the first of two videos shot for Yesterdays, from Use Your Illusion II, found its way into the band's account. This video was directed by Andy Morahan, who went on to direct Highlander III: The Sorcerer and Goal III: Taking on the World. It also features on Welcome To The Videos.

Guns N’ Roses will return to Europe this summer for a run of shows including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden