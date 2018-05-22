Guns N’ Roses share previously unseen video for It’s So Easy

Guns N’ Roses have shared their previously unseen video for It’s So Easy.

The promo was shot at the Cathouse in Los Angeles in 1989 but was never released. It’s been launched exclusively on Apple Music, and will appear on the upcoming Appetite For Destruction deluxe edition which is out on June 29 via UMC/Polydor.

It’ll launch on various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.

The limited edition box set will include the 4CD super deluxe edition featuring the album newly remastered for the first time, B-Sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings, and the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP which contains the extra track Shadow Of Your Love.

A Blu-ray audio disc will contain the album, bonus tracks and promotional videos in 5.1 surround sound, along with the It’s So Easy video.

A total of six replica 7-inch singles also be included, plus a vinyl pressing of Shadow Of Your Love on yellow vinyl, a 96-page book with previously unreleased photos from frontman Axl Rose’s personal archive and a host of other exclusive items.

Appetite For Destruction is now available for pre-order from Amazon.

Guns N’ Roses will return to Europe this summer for a run of shows including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden