Guns N’ Roses launch new Appetite For Destruction merchandise

Guns N’ Roses have released a range of new merchandise celebrating their debut album Appetite For Destruction.

The landmark album marked its 30th anniversary this year, while the reunited lineup featuring vocalist Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan played a special show in New York in July to mark the occasion.

The new merch collection features items including bandanas, a top hat skull buckle, leggings, t-shirts in a variety of designs, flannel shirts, an enamel pin badge, hoodies – and a children’s leather jacket featuring the famous GNR skull cross on the back.

Guns N’ Roses are currently back in the US on their Not In This Lifetime tour, with their next date scheduled for tonight (November 3) at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

Find a full list of the band’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Nov 03: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Nov 06: Chicago United Centre, IL

Nov 07: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 13: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 14: Tulsa Nok Center, OK

Nov 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 18: Sacramento Golden1 Center, CA

Nov 21: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Nov 25: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Nov 28: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Nov 29: Inglewood The Forum, CA

