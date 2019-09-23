Guns N’ Roses kick off their first show of 2019 with epic setlist

Guns N’ Roses took to the stage at the Citi Sound Vault at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The band announced the show just days before, with the performance coming ahead of the official start of their 2019 Not In This Lifetime tour, which will get under way at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on September 25.

The show was billed as a “once in a lifetime performance” and Axl, Slash, Duff and co didn’t disappoint – playing a 23-track set which was peppered with classics including Welcome To The Jungle, Rocket Queen, You Could Be Mine, Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain and Paradise City.

The band even had time to thrown in a handful of covers, including Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, while Slash and Duff McKagan once again revisited their Velvet Revolver track Slither.

Check out the full setlist below.

Earlier this month, a Guns N’ Roses fan page claimed the band were working on a track for the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton action movie Terminator: Dark Fate.

However, Slash moved to dismiss the rumours, saying: “There’s nothing in the Terminator movie.”

Guns N’ Roses: Hollywood Palladium, September 21 setlist

1. It’s So Easy

2. Mr. Brownstone

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Welcome To The Jungle

5. Double Talkin’ Jive

6. Better

7. Estranged

8. Live And Let Die

9. Slither

10. Rocket Queen

11. You Could Be Mine

12. Shadow Of Your Love

13. Attitude

14. Civil War

15. Coma

16. Sweet Child O’ Mine

17. Wichita Lineman

18.Wish You Were Here

19. November Rain

20. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

21. Nightrain

22. Patience (Encore)

23. Paradise City (Encore)