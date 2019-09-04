Are Guns N’ Roses working on a track for Terminator: Dark Fate?

Ever since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan got back together in Guns N’ Roses in 2016 for the Not In This Lifetime tour, fans have been clamouring for new music.

In December 2018, guitarist Richard Fortus said the band were hoping to get a new record out soon, with Slash backing that up in June this year, telling Detroit’s 101 WRIF radio station: “At this point, I do know that we are going to do this run of autumn shows, and we've already started working on stuff. So, there you go.

“I’m excited about what we’ve got going on and everything, so it’s going to be cool.”

While there’s been no word since then from inside the Guns N’ Roses camp, rumours have appeared online suggesting that a release from the group could be imminent.

GNR fan site Guns Over Oz claim the band have been approached by the company behind upcoming movie Terminator: Dark Fate to provide a song for the soundtrack.

Guns Over Oz say: “A source who was working on Terminator: Dark Fate has informed that four members of Guns N’ Roses went to a private viewing of a rough copy of the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger sequel movie to see if they want to put a song on the soundtrack.

“Apparently, Slash was at Axl’s house to record overdubs on a song for the rush release. At this point the song name is unknown. But yes 100% verified. Guns N’ Roses new music."

The James Cameron-directed film will see Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reprise their roles as The Terminator and Sarah Connor, with the movie set for release on October 23.

Guns N’ Roses will head back out on the road on the latest leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour on September 25, when they play at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte.