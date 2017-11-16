A Perfect Circle, Deftones, Parkway Drive & Body Count added to Hellfest 2018

Hellfest organisers have added a further four names to next year’s bill.
The annual festival will be held in Clisson, France between June 22-24, 2018, with Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Megadeth, Nightwish, Hollywood Vampires, Marilyn Manson, Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit and Stone Sour all previously confirmed.
Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by A Perfect Circle, Deftones, Parkway Drive and Body Count.
Organisers say: “We are proud to announce the return of the talented Maynard James Keenan with A Perfect Circle. We also confirm Body Count, Deftones and Parkway Drive.
“We are really looking forward to unveiling the entire 2018 poster and the details of the groups of our more ‘extreme’ scenes.”
Further artists will be revealed in due course, while details on Hellfest 2018 can be found on the official website.
