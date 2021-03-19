Grice hooks up with Stefano Panunzi in new video for The Portrait

Italian pianist Stefano Panunzi has released a new video for The Portrait, featuring a vocal performance from UK art rocker Grice, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Panunzi's third album, Beyond The Illusion, which is released on March 26 and available through Burning Shed. As well as Grice, the new album sees Panunzi working with a stellar prog cast including Gavin Harrison, Tim Bowness, Mike Bearpark, Lorenzo Feliciati and Luca Calabrase.

"The Portrait speaks of the echoes, imprints and memories of a life that remain long after the oval portraits, images and photographs have faded from view,"says Grice. "A testament to the fact that even when a love is lost…. it is still around."

"The director wanted to get into the groove of the title of the album itself, crossing the border between reality and illusion; and in going beyond, he mixed what can happen and what cannot," adds Panunzi.

"Space and time expand and contract, just as in the dream dimension, where dreams confuse the possible and the impossible. We are not allowed to know the conclusion of the video: the script leaves it up to the viewer to reconstruct the ending and give the video, and the splendid song, their own personal interpretation."

Pre-order Beyond The Illusion.