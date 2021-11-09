Greta Van Fleet announce 2022 world tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be hitting the road for a world tour in 2022.

The Dreams And Gold tour will see the quartet play songs from their most recent album The Battle At Garden's Gate. It will kick off on March 10 in Kalamazoo, MI and come to a close on June 29 in Manchester, UK.

Playing in support on the dates in the United States will be Rival Sons and the Velveteers.

Earlier this year, Greta Van Fleet's frontman Josh Kiszka hit back at Kiss' Gene Simmons for suggesting that "rock is dead".

"Maybe the world of rock [Gene] remembers is dead” Kizka said. “It seems like every once in a while, a generation reinterprets what that is… and I’ve heard a lot, throughout the years, I guess people blowing hot air about…I think rock and roll can become dormant, but you can’t kill something that supersedes time.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on November 12 on Live Nation. There will also be a pre-sale on November 10 which can be purchased from the tour's website.

Mar 10: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Mar 12: Grand Rapids The DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Mar 13: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Mar 16: Flint Dort Financial Center, MI

Mar 17: Ypsilanti EMU Convocation Center, MI

Mar 19: Huntington Mountain Health Arena WV

Mar 22: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Mar 23: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Mar 25: Omaha CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Mar 26: Peoria Peoria Civic Center, IL

Mar 29: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Mar 30: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Apr 01: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Apr 02: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

May 03: Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, BR

May 16: Mexico City Pepsi Center, MX

Jun 05: Stockholm Grona Lund, SE

Jun 11: Vienne Theatre Antique de Vienne, FR

Jun14: Cologne Tanzbrunnen, DE

Jun 15: Frankfurt Jarhunderthalle, DE

Jun 23: Dublin Fairview, IE

Jun 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Jun 28: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK