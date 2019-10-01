Greta Thunberg will be doing death metal only from now on and we are all for it!

If you haven't been living under a rock for the past year, you'll have no doubt heard of Swedish teenager turned international climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

With so many death metal bands turning their attention to the climate and other environmental issues, and Greta hailing from the homeland of melodic death metal, it felt only natural when her inspirational UN speech was dubbed with some brutal death growls and heavy, distorted riffage by YouTuber John Mollusk.

Incase you missed the viral video, check it out below:

Well, Greta herself has now seen and responded to the video that ourselves and many other media outlets made viral last week – and she has proven to have a sense of humour.

The 16-year-old shared the video via Twitter over the weekend, commenting: "I have moved on from this climate thing... From now on I will be doing death metal only!!"

Well, Greta, you have our full support. Your emotive no bullshit takedowns of world leaders lend themselves to the genre, and with your indestructible passion we just know you'd make a killer death metal vocalist.