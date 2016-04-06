ZZ Top and Gregg Allman announce joint US tour

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman have announced a joint US tour kicking off in August.

The trek starts in Ohio on August 16 and runs through to October 8 where they will wrap up with an appearance in Rancho Mirage, California.

Six dates on the tour – Anderson Indiana on August 19, Hyannis Massachusetts on August 30, Portland Maine on September 4, San Luis Obispo California on September 29, San Diego California on October 4 and Rancho Mirage California on October 8 – will see ZZ Top perform alone as Allman is not available.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons says: “The history with ZZ Top and Gregg Allman together goes way back to around the time the earth cooled.

“The double lineup makes for a killer combination so buckle up and let’s have a party. Rock on.”

ZZ Top have a number of dates still to come on their own headlining tour, which runs through to July 19 in Sweden.

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman 2016 US tour

Aug 16: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Aug 20: Fort McCoy Army Base, WI

Aug 21: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 26: Atlantic City Event Center @ Borgata, NJ

Aug 27: Essex Junction Champlain Valley, VT

Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, MA

Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, MN

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casino, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: San Luis Obispo Avila Beach Concerts, CA

Sep 30: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA