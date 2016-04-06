Trending

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman announce joint US tour

By News  

"Killer combination" of ZZ Top and Gregg Allman to hit the road in August for widespread run of shows

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman have announced a joint US tour kicking off in August.

The trek starts in Ohio on August 16 and runs through to October 8 where they will wrap up with an appearance in Rancho Mirage, California.

Six dates on the tour – Anderson Indiana on August 19, Hyannis Massachusetts on August 30, Portland Maine on September 4, San Luis Obispo California on September 29, San Diego California on October 4 and Rancho Mirage California on October 8 – will see ZZ Top perform alone as Allman is not available.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons says: “The history with ZZ Top and Gregg Allman together goes way back to around the time the earth cooled.

“The double lineup makes for a killer combination so buckle up and let’s have a party. Rock on.”

ZZ Top have a number of dates still to come on their own headlining tour, which runs through to July 19 in Sweden.

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman 2016 US tour

Aug 16: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH
Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN
Aug 20: Fort McCoy Army Base, WI
Aug 21: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL
Aug 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY
Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY
Aug 26: Atlantic City Event Center @ Borgata, NJ
Aug 27: Essex Junction Champlain Valley, VT
Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, MA
Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA
Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, MN
Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casino, NM
Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 29: San Luis Obispo Avila Beach Concerts, CA
Sep 30: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA
Oct 01: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA
Oct 02: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA
Oct 04: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA
Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA
Oct 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV
Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA