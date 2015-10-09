Green Day unveil movie dates

Green Day have announced their film Heart Like A Hand Grenade will roll out across 125 US cinemas next week.

The documentary behind the band’s 2004 concept album American Idiot premiered last night (October 8) at the 38th Mill Valley Film Festival, California and goes on general release in the States on October 15.

Then it’ll launch in the UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, Italy, Latvia, Russia and Spain on November 11.

Heart Like A Hand Grenade was directed by John Roecker over a nine-month span in Los Angeles. It’s out on DVD and digital formats on November 13, and available to view on Vimeo’s On Demand service from October 16.

American Idiot was Green Day’s critically-acclaimed seventh album and spawned five platinum singles – American Idiot, Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Holiday, Wake Me Up When September Ends and Jesus Of Suburbia.

The band released a trailer for the film last month.

