Green Day to release American Idiot movie

Green Day will release a documentary next month filmed during the recording of 2004 album American Idiot.

Directed by John Roecker, Heart Like a Hand Grenade will be in US cinemas on October 10. It was filmed by Roecker over nine months in Los Angeles and was the first time the band had allowed cameras into the studio.

The footage has never been released before and Roecker says it became “a lost film, an urban legend.” He adds: “Some fans thought it was not real that it was some sort of prank the band and I created. And finally the little film that could is being released.”

American Idiot was Green Day’s seventh album and the critically-acclaimed work spawned five platinum singles – American Idiot, Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Holiday, Wake Me Up When September Ends and Jesus Of Suburbia. The concept album also inspired a Broadway musical.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said earlier this year that the band would take their time with their 12th album and he wouldn’t even commit to saying to will be out in 2016.

Their 1994 breakthrough album Dookie is being released on tape for this year’s Cassette Store Day on October 17.