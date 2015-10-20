Green Day movie maker goes behind scenes

Green Day movie director John Roecker has released a behind-the-scenes clip, showcasing the key locations that appear in his work.

Heart Like A Hand Grenade, currently on general release across North America, focuses on the making-of the band’s 2004 album American Idiot. It’s to be screened around the world on November 11.

Roecker’s clip reveals the studios where Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool rehearsed and recorded the record, along with the Henry Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles where Green Day performed it in full for the first time. He also shows shots from his house where they relaxed after sessions.

Roecker says: “Here’s the kitchen floor where we did a lot of gambling and the hot tub. You’ll have to see the film to see what happened – the shocking hot tub scene.”

Heart Like A Hand Grenade will be released on DVD and digital formats on November 13 and can be viewed via Vimeo’s On Demand service.