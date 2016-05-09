System Of A Down ‘communicating’ over new music says Serj Tankian

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian says the band are “communicating” over the possibility of making a sixth album – but he won’t speculate on whether it’ll actually happen.

It’s 11 years since they released their twin records Mesmerize and Hypnotize. Discussions about a follow-up have been raised on many occasions, but no results have been forthcoming.

Tankian tells Rolling Stone: “We’re communicating and trying to see if we can bring our material together. There’s definitely a lot of communication going on – a lot of back-and-forth.

“I can’t make a statement in terms of whether we’re going to have a record or not, because we haven’t gone into the studio and done it.

“But there’s definitely communication going on, songs being played to each other and all that stuff. So it’s good. We’ll see what happens.”

In the meantime, he’s still working on music. “I just wrote the song about Artsakh. I’ve written a bunch of rock songs,” he says.

“We’ll see where they end up. I leave that vague on purpose, because I don’t know what’s going to happen. Whether they become System or solo or whatever, time will tell.”

SOAD 6 must be leap forward - or it won’t happen