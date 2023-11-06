Green Day announce club shows in London and Milan

By Paul Brannigan
published

Billie Joe Armstrong and co. line up their smallest UK gig in years, and a similarly intimate date in Italy

Green Day on sun loungers
(Image credit: Emmie America)

Green Day have revealed details of their smallest, most intimate London gig in years.

Billie Joe Armstrong's band will play the 1,200 capacity Electric Ballroom in the capital on Friday, November 10, as part of their surprise Hella Tiny tour. Their last London gig was at the 80,000 capacity London Stadium on the Hella Mega tour in June last year.

Those seeking tickets need to be quick: fans need to register their interest before 10am this morning, November 6. A maximum of two tickets per person is available. Register interest here.

Green Day will also perform an intimate show in Milan tomorrow, November 7, at the Magazzini Generali.

See more

Armstrong's band played the 1,500-capacity Bataclan club in Paris on Saturday, (November 4).

The trio will release their 14th studio album Saviors on January 19 via Reprise. They have already released the album's two opening songs, The American Dream Is Killing Me, and Look Ma, No Brains! both of which were performed at their Paris show.

They have said in a statement, “Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years. It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability.

“What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?”

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.