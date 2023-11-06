Green Day announce club shows in London and Milan

Green Day have revealed details of their smallest, most intimate London gig in years.



Billie Joe Armstrong's band will play the 1,200 capacity Electric Ballroom in the capital on Friday, November 10, as part of their surprise Hella Tiny tour. Their last London gig was at the 80,000 capacity London Stadium on the Hella Mega tour in June last year.

Those seeking tickets need to be quick: fans need to register their interest before 10am this morning, November 6. A maximum of two tickets per person is available. Register interest here.



Green Day will also perform an intimate show in Milan tomorrow, November 7, at the Magazzini Generali.

Milan - 7 Novembre @ Magazzini GeneraliOn sale tomorrow at 10am local2 ticket limit - all ages showhttps://t.co/3jniOyzSEa pic.twitter.com/HEQHXGv06dNovember 5, 2023 See more

Armstrong's band played the 1,500-capacity Bataclan club in Paris on Saturday, (November 4).



The trio will release their 14th studio album Saviors on January 19 via Reprise. They have already released the album's two opening songs, The American Dream Is Killing Me, and Look Ma, No Brains! both of which were performed at their Paris show.



They have said in a statement, “Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years. It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability.



“What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.. What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?”