The new Metal Hammer celebrates the greatest songs of the 21st century and is stacked with gifts

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a special edition issue celebrating the 100 greatest songs of the century (er, so far). Chosen by us, our readers and some of metal’s biggest and best names, it’s the definitive countdown of the anthems that have defined the last two decades – and the stories behind them.

From System Of A Down’s Chop Suey almost getting taken off the airways to Duality redefining Slipknot’s sound; from Square Hammer taking Ghost to the next level to the single that broke Nightwish worldwide, it’s the ultimate look inside that songs that have built metal in the modern era – and it’s an issue that’s absolutely stacked with awesome gifts!

The new issue comes with four exclusive Iron Maiden Trooper beer mats, a specially commissioned Alexi Laiho tribute print by Metallica artist Luke Preece, an exclusive Ghost laptop sticker and a poster pack featuring a ton of the most iconic album artwork from the 21st century so far.

All in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer – out now.

