Watch surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

The music world is abuzz with talk of last night's Grammys, which saw Ozzy Osbourne win big by bagging the Best Rock Album award for Patient Number 9 and Best Metal Song for Degradation Rules, the track recorded with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Isle Of Wight indie-rockers Wet Leg also had a big night, winning Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut record, as well as winning Best Alternative Music Performance for last year's smash hit single, Chaise Lounge.

Earlier in the weekend, the Grammys also hosted a special Lifetime Achievement ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, California. Taking place on Saturday night, February 4, the ceremony dished out awards to grunge icons Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick. Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear were on hand to pick up their award.

"They said that Kurt [Cobain, Nirvana frontman] was witty or maybe he was a smartass," commented former Nirvana bassist Novoselic in his acceptance speech. "And he said, 'Teenage angst has paid off well.' Well, it has. I do fan mail — old-fashioned fan mail — and I get letters from around the world, [from] like, Nirvana fans. Like, just all around the world. A lot of young people. There's a new generation of Nirvana fans and I'm just very grateful for that."

You can watch Nirvana's acceptance speech, alongside more footage from the Grammys Lifetime Achievement ceremony, via the official video below.

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced his retirement from touring and was unable to attend the ceremony, with Patient Number 9 producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo, who played on the album, attending in his place.

"Ozzy, Sharon, we love you so much, you know," said Watt. "We just want to take a second to thank the unbelievable musicians that helped to make this album. So many people came together for Ozzy."

While Osbourne is now unlikely to ever tour again, he is still hoping to play live shows in the future, noting in a statement last week: "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. "